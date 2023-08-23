 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 23 August 2023

By Chris_Martens
Since Our Last Open Thread...

US Bank Stadium tops the Athletic’s list of best NFL stadiums

The Vikings are, nominally, a player for Jonathan Taylor

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Areas of concern

Other Vikings News…

4 Vikings players barely hanging onto a 2023 roster spot

How Kirk Cousins, Vikings’ offense cope with the ‘Brian Flores Experience’

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

