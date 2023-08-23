Norse Code Podcast Episode 476: Two Truths and a Lie

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- My Wide Left Substack has a few pieces out. The most recent is about the use of artificial intelligence in sportswriting.
- And my instant reaction to the Week 2 Preseason Game
- Here’s the late Stephen White talking about the importance of preseason for the players
- Ben Strauss has had really good coverage of the Athletic. Here’s his piece covering the layoffs there in June, how the NYT Sports staff sought clarity on their position given the Athletic acquisition, how the NYT decided — seemingly in response — to shutter its sports desk (with reporting from another excellent reporter who has covered the Athletic, Laura Wagner) and how the News Guild responded to that series of events.
- I also wrote about undrafted free agent rookies for TWSN.
- Here, learn about Magic: The Gathering colors, you degenerates
