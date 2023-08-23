Should the Vikings Trade for Trey Lance?

Arif Hasan joins to talk about if the Minnesota Vikings should trade for Trey Lance, and the latest on TJ Hockenson’s contract negotiations with the team.
Be sure to Like and Subscribe to help us grow! #Skol #MinnesotaVikings #nfl
Here is Arif’s Wide Left Substack: wideleftpost.substack.com
Where to find our podcast:
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dcc0dfb4/podcast/rss
SUBSCRIBE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/37uWwSw...
SUBSCRIBE on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Our Sponsors:
That’s BadAss Wood Art : https://www.thatsbadasswoodart.com/
Lake Monster Brewing : https://www.thatsbadasswoodart.com/
East Side Jiu-Jitsu : https://www.martialartsorleans.com/
Follow the group on X (formerly Twitter)
Matt Anderson: https://twitter.com/MattAnderson_8
Myles Gorham: https://twitter.com/MylesGorham85
Ryan Ortega: https://twitter.com/sportsguyry
Jayson Brown: https://twitter.com/brownjayson
Flipmazzi : N/A
Loading comments...