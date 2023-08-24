Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 August 2023

The TJ Hockenson was always a peculiar trade to me. I mean, Hockenson is good but you had to have some idea about his contract wishes before the deal. At least I hope that they would have inquired. Maybe they did and things have changed?

Anyway, the draft class was solid if not good last year for tight ends. Why spend the draft capital and cap space to get Hockenson? If they stayed put, they could have drafted Brenton Strange, Tucker Kraft, or Darnell Washington.

I believe the signing of Josh Oliver is not just for his “blocking” ability. I think it could be a hedge against not being able to retain Hockenson.

The Trey Lance speculation is not going to die until he is traded elsewhere. Then, we can argue about the veracity of the reports that the Vikings were interested. I would love it if they did trade for him though.

I like to see things burn!

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings stuff ...

Cine has been a full participant at training camp, playing plenty of reps in the first two preseason games as the Vikings try to evaluate him after his missing most of the 2022 season. He had seven tackles and a sack against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 19.

This preseason, Cine has flashed the explosiveness that he was highly scouted for back at Georgia, which is a positive considering the compound fracture he suffered less than a year ago.

But to say Cine is the third-string safety at this juncture in his career is a disappointment. First-round picks are expected to contribute right away to their teams, but even before his leg fracture last October, Cine was playing only on special teams.

Minnesota Vikings: Ty Chandler

Minnesota’s backup RB is wide open with Dalvin Cook gone and Alexander Mattison set to take over the lead role. Chandler became the favorite after “jumping out” during Minnesota’s first preseason game, while rookie DeWayne McBride has struggled. Chandler has good speed and after-contact and receiving ability as well. It remains to be seen whether Mattison can hold up over the first full workload of his career, and the Vikings’ offense should remain productive.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: