Vikings sign Jake Gervase, waive N'Keal Harry

The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of former Los Angeles Rams safety/inside linebacker Jake Gervase. In a corresponding move, the team waived N'Keal Harry.

Jake Gervase spent his collegiate career at Iowa as a safety where he tallied 82 tackles and 7 interceptions throughout his four seasons with the Hawkeyes. Gervase signed with the Rams in as an undrafted free agent in 2019 where he played primarily on special teams. The Rams had him switch positions from safety to inside linebacker, so he's a bit of a tweener. Jake Gervase also boasts a high RAS score, so the potential is there for him to be a special teams ace like Najee Thompson, who remains in concussion protocol.

As for N'Keal Harry, he had no shot of making the 53 man roster given the Vikings' depth at wide receiver. For what it's worth, I thought N'Keal did well with the limited opportunites he was provided late in training camp. The Vikings cutting him early has less to do with his performance and more to do with the soft injury he suffered during pre-game warmups ahead of the preseason game against the Titans.

Kwesi-Adofo Mensah has continued to bring in competition in the late stages of training camp. I doubt the Vikings needed to sign guys like WR Jacob Copeland, QB Jordan Ta’amu, or T Chim Okorafor but they did anyways. I guess there's no such thing as too much competition, but I wish the Vikings could make a move for a higher quality player. These random transactions are starting to wear on me a bit. Oh well...