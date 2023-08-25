Vikings sign CB Jameson Houston, waive OL Chim Okorafor

On the cusp of their final game of the 2023 preseason, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move to shuffle things around a little bit in the secondary.

The team has announced the signing of cornerback Jameson Houston. In order to make room for Houston on the roster, the team has waived offensive lineman Chim Okorafor.

Houston went undrafted out of Baylor in 2020 and initially signed with the Cleveland Browns. After being waived by the Browns and having a short stint with the Carolina Panthers, Houston signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who elevated him to the main roster from the practice squad for three games in that 2020 season.

Houston was then traded from Philadelphia to Jacksonville in May of 2021 but did not make the Jaguars’ roster. From there, he played with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL in 2022 and after an unsuccessful attempt to make the Seattle Seahawks’ roster, played with both the Vegas Vipers and San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL this past spring.

Okorafor was signed by the Vikings about a week and a half ago but did not play in the team’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

I’m not going to pretend to know a whole lot about Jameson Houston at this point other than what I’ve already said in this article. I do know that he’s got about 24 hours to make an impression before the coaches need to start going through the roster in anticipation of the final roster cuts next week.