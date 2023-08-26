Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Game time, television, radio, streaming

It’s game day, folks! We’re getting ready to see the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of the 2023 NFL preseason for both teams. This game isn’t going to be available nationwide so it might be a bit trickier for most folks to see, but we’re going to bring you all of the ways that you can do so if you’re able.

Television Info

You won’t have to wait until the evening for this one, as kickoff for this one is slated for noon Central time on this Saturday. Here are all of the local affiliate stations that will be carrying this one, with play-by-play provided by the Vikings Radio Network crew of Paul Allen and Pete Bercich.

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis, MN)

WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth, MN)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester, MN)

KEYC (CBS/12 - Mankato, MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo, ND)

KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck, ND)

KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot, ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids, IA)

KCCI (My/8.3 - Des Moines, IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse, WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire, WI)

If you’re in the southwestern portion of the country, you can get the broadcast from the Cardinals side of things with their play-by-play crew, featuring Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley, on these local stations:

KPNX (NBC/12 - Phoenix, AZ)

KTTU (My/18 - Tucson, AZ)

KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque, NM)

Yes, Albuquerque, where the air smells like warm root beer. . .or so I’ve been told.

Thanks to the folks from 506 Sports for those lists, as usual.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. However, check to be sure because the preseason games are a bit more iffy than regular season contests, obviously.

For those of you that are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 225. You can listen to the Titans feed on Channel 385 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason.

Referee Info

The crew from Football Zebras has let us know that the officiating group for this week’s game will be led by Tra Blake. Again, this crew won’t be Blake’s regular crew, and it’s preseason for everyone on the officiating side as well.

Weather Info

This game will be played inside of the shielded confines of U.S. Bank Stadium, but if you’re going to be traveling to the game, it’s going to be a pretty much perfect day in the Twin Cities according to our friends from WeatherNation. Temperatures in Minneapolis will be in the low 70s at kickoff with winds coming out of the northwest at 5-10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

If you really feel the need to bet on preseason games, the gang at the DraftKings Sportsbook has made the Vikings a 1.5-point favorite in this one.

Streaming Info

If you’re in the local area, I believe that you can use the NFL+ app to stream this contest. I haven’t used the app personally yet so I’m not 100% sure how it works. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to make use of some sort of streaming service that has the NFL Network in its library, such as FuboTV.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I’ve said for years: don’t. Or, at the very least, don’t be pushing them here. That’s the fast track to a ban.

That should be everything that you need in order to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium that will be kicking off in a little less than six hours. We’ll have Open Threads for each half for those of you that will be able to watch the action live and a recap of how everything went afterward. We hope to see you here!