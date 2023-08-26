Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings preseason: Key information and first half discussion

We’re just about thirty minutes away from kickoff of the last preseason game of the year, as the Minnesota Vikings play host to the Arizona Cardinals at beautiful U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s everything you need to be ready for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Saturday, 26 August 2023, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: Local affiliates as listed here

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 228

Line: Vikings -1.5

Three Keys

1) No significant injuries - Again, this is the most important thing about any preseason game. The Vikings have managed to be successful on this front in the first two games, so here’s hoping that can continue.

2) Shoring up the run defense - Tennessee had their way with the Vikings on the ground last week, rushing for over 200 yards. The Cardinals’ ground game isn’t as dynamic as Tennessee’s is, but this is still something that the Vikings need to figure out in a hurry.

3) More looks at running back - Ty Chandler has gotten the bulk of the work over the first couple of games with Alexander Mattison sitting things out, but the team will likely use this one to get a better look at DeWayne McBride and Abram Smith to see who could round out the committee replacing Dalvin Cook.

Know the Foe: Revenge of the Birds

That’s everything you need to get up to speed prior to kickoff, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have a new Open Thread for the second half, so keep your eyes out for that one and move along when the time comes.

With that, let’s enjoy today’s game and take one more opportunity to prepare ourselves for the games that count here in a couple of weeks.

