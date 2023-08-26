Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26,27 August 2023

Today is the last day for players to make an impression and make the final 53 or get invited to a practice squad. Good luck to all of them!

I do not do 53 man roster predictions. I think it is a waste of time. I waste my time on something even more absurd. MOCK DRAFTS!

A couple of trades that interested me happened this week.

Isaiah Simmons was traded to the Giants for a 7th round pick. I know he has been playing safety and linebacker for the Cardinals who could not seem to find a spot for him after drafting him in the first round (what a surprise from that organization). I thought he could be useful for Flores though. I looked up his contract and he us only making 1.01M this year which is all the Giants have to account for on their cap. A 7th round pick and 1.01M for a player like Simmons? I would have loved to believe Kwesi could have done that deal. I am hopelessly foolish.

The other deal was the one many were hoping would happen. Trey Lance was traded for a 4th round pick but NOT to the Vikings. I am not going to belittle the young man because he has not had very many snaps since high school. He still is talented. I am left to wonder where did the original Lance to the Vikings rumors originate? Did some dweeb (like myself) conjure up an imaginary Cousins for Lance trade idea that blossomed into the monster unsubstantiated rumor it became?

Not only that, but the 49ers spoke directly with the Vikings at the scouting combine about a potential trade involving the QB, per ProFootballTalk.

Florio with the rumor eh? What is not to believe?

It is over now. In Kork we trust.

Better hope Mullens does not have to play or Hall (or Lance for that matter).

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings stuff ...

Fantastic read!

The best part of today though is that college football begins!

Navy vs 13 Notre Dame 2:30pm

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman QB 6’1” 210 RJR

Chris Tyree WRS 5’9” 190 JR

Joe Alt OT 6’7” 317 JR

Blake Fisher OT 6’6” 327 RSO

Nana Osafo-Mensah DL 6’ 3” 260 SR

Javontae Jean-Baptiste DL 6’ 4” 255 SR

Rylie Mills DL 6’ 5” 296 SR

Jack Kiser OLB 6’2” 223 RSR

J.D. Bertrand OLB 6’1” 230 SR

Marist Liufau LB 6’ 2” 235 SR

Cam Hart CB 6’3” 198 RSR

Clarence Lewis CB 5’11” 192 JR

Thomas Harper S 5’ 11” 195 SR

Antonio Carter II S 6’ 1” 200 SR

UTEP at Jacksonville State 5:30pm

UMass at New Mexico State 7:00pm

Ohio at San Diego State 7:00pm

Hawaii at Vanderbilt 7:30pm

FIU at Louisiana Tech 9:00pm

San Jose State at 6 USC 8:00pm

Caleb Williams USC QB 6’1” 220 JR

Calen Bullock USC S 6’2” 190 JR

Dorian Singer USC WR 6’0” 180 JR

Korey Foreman USC EDGE 6’4” 235 JR

Mario Williams USC WRS 5’9” 180 JR

Eric Gentry USC OLB 6’5” 205 JR

Jonah Monheim USC OT 6’5” 295 RJR

Justin Dedich USC OG 6’2” 305 RSR

Brenden Rice WR 6’ 3” 210 SR

Tahj Washington WR 5’ 10” 175 SR

Jarrett Kingston OL 6’ 4” 305 SR

Michael Tarquin OL 6’ 5” 300 SR

Emmanuel Pregnon OL 6’ 5” 315 JR

Kyon Barrs DL 6’ 2” 290 SR

Jack Sullivan DL 6’ 5” 275 SR

Tyrone Taleni DL 6’ 2” 275 SR

Solomon Tuliaupupu DL 6’ 3” 270 SR

Solomon Byrd DE 6’ 3” 250 SR

Jamil Muhammad DE 6’ 1” 250 SR

Mason Cobb LB 6’ 0” 235 SR

Shane Lee LB 6’ 0” 240 SR

Christian Roland-Wallace CB 6’ 0” 200 SR

Bryson Shaw S 6’ 0” 190 SR

Today is gonna be great for me as I get to watch the Vikings scrubs and then future Vikings!

