Your 2023 Minnesota Vikings Roster Cut Tracker

We have officially made it to the toughest part of the year for NFL players, coaches, and front office people. Teams have to begin the process of formulating their final rosters in accordance with NFL deadlines, and that means that rosters will have to be trimmed from 90 to 53 by 3:00 PM Central on Tuesday, 29 August. We’re going to do our best to keep track of the cuts as they happen and make sure you’re up to date on what’s going on with the Minnesota Vikings as these things happen.

Here is the 90-man roster for the Vikings as things stand right now. We will add stories to this as we’re able to and/or as we see news come across social media. As always, this roster is based on where the Vikings’ official roster page has players listed.

Offense

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, Nick Mullens, Jordan Ta’amu

Running Back: Ty Chandler, Aaron Dykes, Alexander Mattison, DeWayne McBride, Kene Nwangwu, Abram Smith

Fullback: C.J. Ham

Wide Receiver: Jordan Addison, Jacob Copeland, Lucky Jackson, Trishton Jackson, Justin Jefferson, Garrett Maag, Jalen Nailor, K.J. Osborn, Brandon Powell, Blake Proehl, Jalen Reagor, Thayer Thomas

Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Josh Oliver, Ben Sims, Colin Thompson

Center: Garrett Bradbury, Josh Sokol

Guard: Ezra Cleveland, Ed Ingram, Jack Snyder, Oli Udoh

Guard/Center: Austin Schlottmann

Offensive Tackle: Blake Brandel, Christian Darrisaw, Christian DiLauro, Vederian Lowe, Brian O’Neill, Jarrid Williams

Offensive Line: Alan Ali

Defense

Defensive Line: Calvin Avery, Ross Blacklock, Jonathan Bullard, Sheldon Day, Dean Lowry, Esezi Otomewo, Harrison Phillips, Jaquelin Roy, T.J. Smith, Khyiris Tonga

Linebacker: Brian Asamoah, Abraham Beauplan, Troy Dye, Jordan Hicks, Wilson Huber , Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Reeder, Tanner Vallejo

Outside Linebacker: Andre Carter II, Marcus Davenport, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain, Benton Whitley, D.J. Wonnum

Cornerback: Kalon Barnes, Mekhi Blackmon, Andrew Booth Jr., C.J. Coldon Jr., Akayleb Evans, Tay Gowan, Jameson Houston, Byron Murphy Jr., Najee Thompson, JoeJuan Williams, Jaylin Williams

Safety: Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Jake Gervase, Theo Jackson, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith, Jay Ward

Special Teams

Kicker: Greg Joseph

Punter: Ryan Wright

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola

Non-Football Injury List

OL Chris Reed (will miss at least first four games if not activated by 3:00 PM Tuesday)

Roster Exemption (International Player Pathway Program)

DL Junior Aho (will not count against practice squad if/when he signs there)

Keep it right here for the latest roster news, folks!