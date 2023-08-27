Vikings announce first three cuts ahead of roster deadline

In their quest to reduce their roster from 90 players to 53 ahead of this week’s roster deadline, the Minnesota Vikings have announced their first three cuts. All of these come courtesy of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The team has released linebackers Wilson Huber and Tanner Vallejo, along with offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.

Vallejo was signed by the Vikings back on 14 August when the team put linebacker William Kwenkeu on injured reserve. In his two preseason games with the Vikings, he was credited with four tackles and a sack.

Huber, a teammate of Ivan Pace Jr. at Cincinnati, was signed at the same time as Pace during the undrafted free agent signing frenzy this past April. He was credited with 12 total tackles in preseason play.

Williams, who played his college ball at the University of Miami, was signed near the start of Training Camp by the Vikings and appeared in all three of the team’s preseason contests.

The ball is officially rolling on roster cuts for the Vikings and the rest of the league, folks. We’ll be doing our best to make sure we get you the latest news as soon as it’s available as the Vikings get their roster trimmed down.