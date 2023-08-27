Report: Vikings trading Vederian Lowe to New England Patriots

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is wheeling and dealing once again, and this one might come as a bit of a head scratcher.

Per numerous reports, the Minnesota Vikings are trading offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lowe was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings out of Illinois in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent much of the season on the inactive list but did play in four of the Vikings’ final five games, including logging 33 offensive snaps in the season finale in Chicago when the Vikings rested most of their starters.

Personally, I thought that Lowe was making solid progress and could have potentially played himself into a spot on the offensive line for the Vikings this year, particularly in the wake of Oli Udoh looking pretty rough for much of the preseason. He’s not going to get that opportunity in Minnesota, however.

Lowe is the first draft pick of the Adofo-Mensah/O’Connell era to officially depart from the Vikings. Of the team’s 10 picks in 2022, nine of them made the roster, and the one that didn’t (TE Nick Muse) made the practice squad and eventually found his way onto the roster.

Best of luck to Vederian Lowe going forward. . .except, of course, for when he has to play against the Vikings.