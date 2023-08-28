It Was A Hall Of A Game - Vikings vs Cardinals PS3 Reactions

Join Dave on Two Old Bloggers as he discusses the latest in Minnesota Vikings football. In this recent episode, they break down the team’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, where the Vikings fell short with an 18-17 loss. The game may have been a loss, but it provided opportunities for the Vikings’ bench and practice squad players to showcase their abilities, and for the coaching staff to make tough decisions about the final roster.

One standout player was Jaren Hall, the Vikings’ fifth-round draft pick, who made his first start as quarterback and had an impressive performance, leading the team on a strong 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. Despite some struggles with pocket movement and being sacked three times in the first half, Hall showcased quick decision-making and made some good throws, including a 21-yard completion to receiver Blake Proehl. Hall’s potential to make a considerable impact in the future was discussed in detail on the show.

The game also revealed the results of the battle for depth spots at receiver, with Jalen Reagor starting and Trishton Jackson catching a 19-yard pass from Hall. Brandon Powell, who had a strong camp, did not play and may be traded to create cap space. The host also discussed the offensive line and the 53-man roster, as well as other standout players from the game such as DeWayne McBride, the Vikings’ running back, and fourth-round safety Jay Ward.

Join Dave on this and more episodes of Two Old Bloggers for insightful and engaging discussions on all things Vikings football.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook and podcasts on your favorite aggregator. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst the Two Old Bloggers Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare. And pinch hitter, Justin Day @jday_24. Join the conversation! Fan with us at Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and with our podcast partner Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN where you get sports takes for the fan, from the fan!