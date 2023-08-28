Vikings finalize first round of roster cuts

We started bringing you the Minnesota Vikings roster cuts yesterday with the first three names to be let go, and now the team has finalized another group of moves.
Here are all of the players that the team let go today as we sit a little less than 24 hours from the NFL deadline to get rosters down to 53 players.
Waived
- DL Calvin Avery
- CB Kalon Barnes
- CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.
- T Christian DiLauro
- CB Jameson Houston
- WR Garett Maag
- RB Abram Smith
- OL Josh Sokol
- QB Jordan Ta’amu
- TE Colin Thompson
Waived with Injury Designation
- CB Tay Gowan
Released
- LB Jake Gervase
Gowan being waived with an injury designation means that, should he clear waivers, he will go on the Vikings’ IR list. Gervase was released (as opposed to waived) as he’s a veteran and had his contract terminated.
This means that the Vikings have waived, released, or traded 16 players, meaning they have to cut 21 more before the roster deadline, which comes at 3:00 PM Central on Wednesday.
