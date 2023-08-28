Vikings finalize first round of roster cuts

We started bringing you the Minnesota Vikings roster cuts yesterday with the first three names to be let go, and now the team has finalized another group of moves.

Here are all of the players that the team let go today as we sit a little less than 24 hours from the NFL deadline to get rosters down to 53 players.

Waived

DL Calvin Avery

CB Kalon Barnes

CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.

T Christian DiLauro

CB Jameson Houston

WR Garett Maag

RB Abram Smith

OL Josh Sokol

QB Jordan Ta’amu

TE Colin Thompson

Waived with Injury Designation

CB Tay Gowan

Released

LB Jake Gervase

Gowan being waived with an injury designation means that, should he clear waivers, he will go on the Vikings’ IR list. Gervase was released (as opposed to waived) as he’s a veteran and had his contract terminated.

This means that the Vikings have waived, released, or traded 16 players, meaning they have to cut 21 more before the roster deadline, which comes at 3:00 PM Central on Wednesday.