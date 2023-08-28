SB Nation Reacts Results: The biggest concern of Vikings fans

We’ve got our latest SB Nation Reacts results from our most recent poll about the Minnesota Vikings, so let’s take a look at what our readers had to say about the team.

We asked you what you felt the biggest area of concern was now that the preseason is over and the regular season is getting ready to get underway. Here’s what you, our readers, told us.

Of the choices that were presented, the majority of you said that the biggest current concern for the purple was the interior of the offensive line, with 59% of our respondents making that their choice. That’s pretty understandable, though we didn’t see Garrett Bradbury or Ezra Cleveland this preseason, and we didn’t see a whole lot of Ed Ingram, either (though what we did see from Ingram was, admittedly, a bit rough). We know that the Vikings have the tackle situation figured out, but the interior could still be a bit of a sore spot.

The next two biggest concerns are both on the defensive side of the ball, with 24% of those who answered our question saying the biggest concern is the secondary while 13% said it was the team’s run defense. I’m hoping that Brian Flores is going to have some answers for both of these things once the proverbial bullets start flying and he’s playing all of his top players, but I can understand the concern.

Just 2% of our respondents said that running back depth is the biggest concern, with the same percentage telling us that their biggest concern was not one of the four areas that were listed in our poll. If you’re part of that 2%, feel free to let us know what your biggest concern is in the comments section.

We also wanted to look at one of the national questions from this week, as readers all across the SB Nation family of NFL websites were asked who they thought would win each division this year. The results for the NFC North were. . .well, not what we’d like to see.

A full 50% of respondents are apparently aboard the hype train for the Detroit Lions, as they’re picking the Motor City Kitties to win the NFC North for the first time in. . .well, a long damn time. The Vikings finished second in the poll with 32% of the vote, while the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are a bit of an afterthought for fans around the league.

Those are the results of this week’s polls, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have more of these questions each week now that the season is getting into full swing.

