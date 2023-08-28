Vikings waive Ross Blacklock, release Sheldon Day

As the roster movement continues, the Minnesota Vikings have bid farewell to a pair of veteran defensive linemen.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Vikings have waived defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and released defensive lineman Sheldon Day.

It was just about a year ago when the Vikings acquired Blacklock’s services, sending a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans to acquire him. Blacklock, a former second-round pick of the Texans, never really found his footing in Minnesota. He played in eleven games with zero starts, accumulating just two tackles and a sack.

Day is a bit of a surprise as he had a pretty solid preseason, by most accounts. A fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 out of Notre Dame, Day has been in the league for a while and was actually signed to the Vikings’ practice squad for a few weeks late in the 2022 season. Now, he has been let go by the team.

The Vikings still have plenty of moves to make to get down to 53 players by the 3:00 PM Central roster deadline on Tuesday. As those moves come in, we will bring them to you right here as soon as we’re able.