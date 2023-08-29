Tyler’s Latest Vikings Updates of Who Stays & Who Goes

As the preseason has come to a close, the NFL is gearing up for a busy two days of roster cuts. All teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by Tuesday, August 29th, at 3 p.m. Central Time, and the Minnesota Vikings are no exception. The team faces a tough challenge as they must make some difficult decisions to cut 37 different players.

The Vikings’ roster is in an interesting spot, with many talented players on the bubble. After an eye-opening game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team has a lot to consider when it comes to who did enough to earn a roster spot and who did not. Who were the standouts, both positively and negatively?

Join host Tyler Forness for a discussion about his projected 53-man roster and how things will shape up over the next few days. As the Vikings make these critical decisions, Forness will delve into the details and provide his insights on what we can expect to see from the team.

This process is never easy for any team, and the Vikings are no exception. As the team looks to finalize its roster, it must consider not only individual performance but also the overall balance of the team. With so many talented players on the roster bubble, it’s anyone’s guess who will make the final cut.

Join Tyler and Dave as they provide expert analysis and predictions on the latest Minnesota Vikings news and trends. This is an episode you won’t want to miss!

The Real Forno Show is a must-watch or listen for Viking fans who want to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis. Tune in for more insights and expert opinions from Tyler and Dave.

FAN WITH US!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.