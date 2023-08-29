 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 August 2023

If you steal from one author, it’s plagiarism; if you steal from many, its research.

By MarkSP18
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

I am not sure but the Vikings have about 19 more cuts or so to go. Tough news for these young men that is for sure.

I wont speculate on who but most can get the majority right.

Who would be a surprise cut? Dye, Wonnum, Jones II, Reagor, Booth?

Since yore last open thread ...

https://www.dailynorseman.com/2023/8/28/23849853/minnesota-vikings-finalize-first-round-of-roster-cuts

Other Vikings stuff ...

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

