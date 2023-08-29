Vikings waive WR Trishton Jackson, CB JoeJuan Williams, LB Luiji Vilain

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to whittle their roster down ahead of today’s 3:00 PM Central time deadline, and there have been three more names that have been asked to turn in their playbooks this afternoon.

Per numerous sources, the Vikings have waived wide receiver Trishton Jackson, cornerback JoeJuan Williams, and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain.

Williams might be the biggest surprise of the three, as he was running with the first team for much of Training Camp. Signed as a free agent this offseason after starting his career in New England, Williams appeared to have an inside track to a roster spot, but instead finds himself on the outside looking in.

Vilain was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Vikings last year and appeared in a couple of games for the team last season. He’s almost certainly a practice squad candidate if he makes it through waivers.

Jackson wound up being pushed out of the wide receiver battle with the team having a logjam at the bottom of the depth chart at that position. He had a solid preseason as well and would also likely be brought back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Early reports on social media suggested that the Vikings had also waived cornerback/gunner Najee Thompson, but as it stands right now those rumors appear to have been false.

We’re just a few hours away from the roster deadline, folks, and we’ll effort to bring you the latest information we have as soon as we can get it to you.