Report: Vikings fielding calls about Jalen Reagor

As the 3:00 PM Central roster deadline approaches around the National Football League, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly fielding calls to potentially trade a name we might not have expected.

Per numerous reports, the Vikings are fielding calls from other teams about wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

The Vikings acquired Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles on cutdown day last year. They will be sending either fourth or fifth-round pick to Philadelphia in the 2024 NFL Draft to wrap up the deal, depending on whether or not Reagor hits certain statistical levels.

Reagor has had a solid preseason for the Vikings, but with a deep group of players at the position the Vikings might think they can get something in return for Reagor, perhaps a pick that could cancel out the one that they will have to send to Philadelphia to complete the trade. I’m not sure if anyone might have thought that the Vikings could flip Reagor for a pick after he didn’t really do much last year, but there might be a team that thinks they can capitalize on Reagor’s preseason momentum.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this one, as well as all of the other moves that the Vikings could potentially make ahead of the roster deadline about two and a half hours from now.