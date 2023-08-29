Vikings Reacts Survey: Call your shot on the Vikings win total

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it is once again time for another SB Nation Reacts survey about our favorite football team, and we’ve got two questions for you for this week.

The first one has to do with how you think the Vikings will do this season by asking you to predict the Vikings’ win total. Last year, as we know, the team won 13 games (and was called “fraudulent” by anyone not wearing purple). Do you think they can match that total this year? Let us know what you think!

Also, we want you to call your shot on the season opener against the Buccaneers that we’ll be watching in about a week and a half. Do you think the Vikings will win? Do you think it will be a close game or a blowout? (Yes, that question is on there twice at the moment, but we’re working on that.)

Come on in, vote in our poll, and let us know your thoughts on both questions in the comments section! Thanks in advance for participating, everyone!

