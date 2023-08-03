Vikings sign OT Jarrid Williams, release OT Bobby Evans

For the second day in a row, there’s a little bit of churn at the bottom of the offensive line depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings.

While confirming the signing of Christian DiLauro, which we talked about yesterday, the team also announced that they have signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams. In order to make room for Williams, the team has released veteran Bobby Evans.

Williams spent seven years in the college ranks. . .you know, a lot of people go to college for seven years. . .splitting his time between the University of Houston and the University of Miami. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent time on the practice squads of both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions. He found himself back with the Eagles briefly after the season ended, but was released and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who let him go just a few days ago.

Evans was brought back to the team a couple of weeks ago after briefly spending time on the Vikings’ practice squad at the end of last year. It’s a bit of a surprise to see him out already, as his starting experience could have given him an advantage in the competition for spots to serve as a backup along the offensive line.

Again, still no news on the Dalton Risner front for the Vikings, even though they continue to make moves along the offensive line.