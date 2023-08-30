Making The Roster: Vikings Cut-Down Day

The Minnesota Vikings have set their initial 53-man roster for the regular season, and it has garnered a lot of attention from fans and analysts alike. The first rendition of the roster showcased some surprises, with several players making the cut that was not expected.

For instance, undrafted free agents Ivan Pace Jr., Andre Carter II, and NaJee Thompson all made the roster, proving that they have the talent to compete at the highest level. Additionally, two Kwesi Adofo-Mensah draft picks were waived, DeWayne McBride and Esezi Otomewo along with Verdarian Lowe being traded, which has sparked some debate among fans.

As we look at the Vikings’ roster, there are certainly some areas of concern. For example, the team is rather thin at offensive line, running back, and cornerback positions. This has left some fans wondering what the Vikings will do to address these weaknesses. Will they make a trade or sign a free agent to bolster their roster?

Another point of discussion is whether or not the Vikings will end up trading Jalen Reagor. According to reports, the team has been receiving calls about the young wide receiver, and it remains to be seen what they will decide to do.

Overall, while the initial 53-man roster has been set, there are still many questions left to be answered for the Minnesota Vikings as they head into the regular season.

