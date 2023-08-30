Breaking down the Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster with Eric Eager of Sumer Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have unveiled their 53-man roster this Tuesday afternoon, and while the majority of the lineup aligns with expectations, a handful of surprises still managed to emerge.

Our group at Vikings Happy Hour and Climbing The Pocket broke down some key takeaways with Eric Eager of Sumer Sports (Formerly Pro Football Focus)

We invite you to tune in to the episode and share your reflections on the Vikings roster. And, of course, remember to show your support by LIKING AND SUBSCRIBING! #Skol everyone!!

Here is the official roster as of Tuesday afternoon

Where to find our podcast:

RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dcc0dfb4/podcast/rss

SUBSCRIBE on Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/37uWwSw...

SUBSCRIBE on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Our Sponsors:

That’s BadAss Wood Art : https://www.thatsbadasswoodart.com/

Lake Monster Brewing : https://www.thatsbadasswoodart.com/

East Side Jiu-Jitsu : https://www.martialartsorleans.com/

Follow the group on X (formerly Twitter)

Matt Anderson: https://twitter.com/MattAnderson_8

Myles Gorham: https://twitter.com/MylesGorham85

Ryan Ortega: https://twitter.com/sportsguyry

Jayson Brown: https://twitter.com/brownjayson