Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 August 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Vikings waive WR Trishton Jackson, CB JoeJuan Williams, LB Luiji Vilain

Report: Vikings fielding calls about Jalen Reagor

Vikings Announce Final 53-man Roster

Vikings Reacts Survey: Call your shot on the Vikings win total

Other Vikings News…

Vikings to sign ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

Vikings’ stark talent gap: Justin Jefferson, then everyone else

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: