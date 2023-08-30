 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 August 2023

By Chris_Martens
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Vikings waive WR Trishton Jackson, CB JoeJuan Williams, LB Luiji Vilain

Report: Vikings fielding calls about Jalen Reagor

Vikings Announce Final 53-man Roster

Vikings Reacts Survey: Call your shot on the Vikings win total

Other Vikings News…

Vikings to sign ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

Vikings’ stark talent gap: Justin Jefferson, then everyone else

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...