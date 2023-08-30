Vikings to sign RB Myles Gaskin, waive WR Jalen Reagor

With only two currently healthy running backs on the 53-man roster, the Minnesota Vikings needed to make a move at the position, and they’ve done so on this Wednesday morning.

Per numerous reports, the Vikings are signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to the 53-man roster. In order to make room for him, the team will be waiving wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who they traded for on cutdown day a year ago.

I guess those trade rumors never didn’t really amount to much, eh?

Gaskin was a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. In his four seasons in Miami, he carried the ball 361 times for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns, and added in 101 receptions for 701 yards and six more scores. He also has experience as a kick returner.

The assumption that most people had when the 53-man rosters came out for the Vikings (and the rest of the NFL) on Tuesday afternoon is that running back Kene Nwangwu, who has been dealing with an injury all preseason, would be placed on short-term IR. While that hasn’t happened yet, if that does end up happening Gaskin is a solid replacement for Nwangwu in both the backfield and the return game.

Yesterday, there were rumors that the Vikings were fielding calls for Reagor’s services, but apparently that news either wasn’t accurate or the Vikings couldn’t get what they wanted in exchange for him. In any case, the former first-round pick is no longer a factor in the Minnesota offense, leaving the team with five wide receivers as things stand right now.