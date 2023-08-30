Report: Vikings to sign OL David Quessenberry

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in a veteran presence to provide depth on the offensive line.

According to numerous reports, the Vikings intend to sign offensive lineman David Quessenberry to the roster, pending a physical.

Quessenberry has been around the league for a while, having been selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of San Jose State by the Houston Texans. He missed the entire 2013 season with a foot injury, and was then diagnosed with lymphoma in June of 2014. Quessenberry completed his treatment for cancer in 2016 and finally got onto the field for the Texans for two games in 2017.

Houston waived Quessenberry prior to the 2018 season and he signed with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad and appeared in four games for the Titans in 2019. His playing time increased significantly in 2020, as he appeared in 12 games for Tennessee with six starts, and in 2021 he started all 17 games for the Titans at right tackle.

Quessenberry moved on to the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 season, appearing in 16 games for the Bills with three starts. He was released as part of the Bills’ final cuts yesterday and, as a veteran, was not subject to the waiver process, leaving him available to sign with the Vikings straight away.

For his career, Quessenberry has appeared in 51 NFL games with 26 starts. He has experience at tackle and has spent some time at guard in the preseason as well.

Welcome to Minnesota, David Quessenberry!