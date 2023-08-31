 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TJ Hockenson gets extension

Minnesota locks down one of it’s best receivers

By 4thquarterhero
/ new
NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings
The Vikings announced TJ Hockenson’s Contract extension today during a press conference
Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On August 31st head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that TJ Hockenson and the Vikings agreed to a contract extension.

The extension will make him one of the highest paid Tight Ends in the league per Adam Schefter.

Hockenson had a belter of a 2022 season with the Vikings, catching 60 passes (on 86 targets) for 519 yards and 3 TDs.

Hockenson’s 26 receptions in his first four Vikings games set an NFL record for receptions by a tight end in his first four games with a team. Hockenson’s 60 receptions over the final 10 weeks of 2022 trailed only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce’s 63 at the position.

Stay tuned for more details as they come available.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...