TJ Hockenson gets extension

On August 31st head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that TJ Hockenson and the Vikings agreed to a contract extension.
The extension will make him one of the highest paid Tight Ends in the league per Adam Schefter.
Compensation update: TJ Hockenson is signing a four-year, $68.5 million contract extension that resets the tight end market, source tells ESPN. The $17.125 million annual average and $42 .5 million guarantee are the highest for a tight end in NFL history. https://t.co/v33TTeeS4D— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023
Hockenson had a belter of a 2022 season with the Vikings, catching 60 passes (on 86 targets) for 519 yards and 3 TDs.
Hockenson’s 26 receptions in his first four Vikings games set an NFL record for receptions by a tight end in his first four games with a team. Hockenson’s 60 receptions over the final 10 weeks of 2022 trailed only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce’s 63 at the position.
TJ Hockenson now that he’s signed his extension: #Skol https://t.co/Tb0dlr8v8t pic.twitter.com/e3LZgE5YMk— 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) August 31, 2023
