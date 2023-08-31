 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings and TE TJ Hockenson Agree to Extension

By MattAnderson_8
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings and TE T.J. Hockenson reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $68.5 million dollars.

We broke out what it means for the Vikings on our latest episode. Be sure to Like and Subscribe and let us know your thoughts on the deal! #SKOL

Below is the breakdown of that deal from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero

Hockenson clearly made an impact last season with the Vikings too which is why the Vikings wanted to ensure they locked him up.

