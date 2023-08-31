Minnesota Vikings and TE TJ Hockenson Agree to Extension

The Minnesota Vikings and TE T.J. Hockenson reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $68.5 million dollars.
The #Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2023
Acquired from Detroit last fall, Hockenson has flourished in Minnesota. Now sticking around for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/U1UUPOdxEM
Below is the breakdown of that deal from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero
Details on #Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson’s extension:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2023
Base value: $66M over 4 new years
Cash flow: $32M over 2 years, $48M over 3
Full guarantee: $29M at signing (including ~$9M left on rookie deal)
Total guarantee: $42.5M
Max: $68.5M with incentives
Now signed through 2027
Hockenson clearly made an impact last season with the Vikings too which is why the Vikings wanted to ensure they locked him up.
Kirk Cousins' EPA/play for the first 8 weeks last year was .054. After the Hockenson trade, it doubled to .10.— Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) August 31, 2023
The #Vikings offense went from the 15th-best EPA/dropback to 10th-best.
Hard to overstate the value of a pro bowl secondary option after Justin Jefferson. https://t.co/3jTFne2iJd
