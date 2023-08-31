Minnesota Vikings and TE TJ Hockenson Agree to Extension

The Minnesota Vikings and TE T.J. Hockenson reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $68.5 million dollars.

The #Vikings and T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Acquired from Detroit last fall, Hockenson has flourished in Minnesota. Now sticking around for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/U1UUPOdxEM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2023

We broke out what it means for the Vikings on our latest episode.

Below is the breakdown of that deal from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero

Details on #Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson’s extension:



Base value: $66M over 4 new years



Cash flow: $32M over 2 years, $48M over 3



Full guarantee: $29M at signing (including ~$9M left on rookie deal)



Total guarantee: $42.5M



Max: $68.5M with incentives



Now signed through 2027 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2023

Hockenson clearly made an impact last season with the Vikings too which is why the Vikings wanted to ensure they locked him up.

Kirk Cousins' EPA/play for the first 8 weeks last year was .054. After the Hockenson trade, it doubled to .10.



The #Vikings offense went from the 15th-best EPA/dropback to 10th-best.



Hard to overstate the value of a pro bowl secondary option after Justin Jefferson. https://t.co/3jTFne2iJd — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) August 31, 2023

