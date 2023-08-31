Vikings round out practice squad with four signings

After signing twelve players that had been with them during Training Camp to their practice squad on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings filled out the rest of the group by signing four more players on Thursday, including one pretty familiar face.

The Vikings added linebacker Nick Vigil to the practice squad, along with three offensive linemen: Hakeem Adeniji, Henry Byrd, and Tyrese Robinson.

Vigil played for the Vikings in 2021, starting 12 games at linebacker. His most memorable moment with the team came in Week 2 that season with this pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals.

Vigil signed with the Cardinals after leaving Minnesota, but spent much of last year on injured reserve. He signed with the Jets in early August but was let go by them and is now back in purple.

Adeniji has played the last three years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s started 15 games for the Bengals through those three seasons, including being their starter at right guard in 2021 when the Bengals made their run to the Super Bowl.

Byrd was an undrafted free agent this past April after playing his college ball at Princeton. He signed with the Denver Broncos, who moved him to guard after he spent his college career playing tackle.

Robinson went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2022 and spent last season on and off of the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was in camp with Philly again this offseason as well but was released as part of their final cuts.

With that, the complete Vikings’ practice squad looks like this: