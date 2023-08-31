SB Nation Reacts Results: Predictions from our readers

We’ve got the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll from a few days ago, where we asked you to answer a couple of questions about the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 season and the first game of the year. Let’s take a look at what everyone is thinking, shall we?

The first question that we asked concerned the number of games that the Vikings will win this season. Most folks don’t expect the team to match their 13 wins from last season, but a majority think they can come close.

Of those who responded to our poll this week, 61% believe that this team will win somewhere between 10 and 12 games in 2023. If that’s the case, they should definitely be looking at a spot in the postseason, though I’m not sure if that’s enough for a second straight NFC North title. There were 31% of you who think the Vikings will win between 7 and 9 games, while 5% think the team can match what they did in 2022 by winning at least 13 games. Then there were 3% of our respondents that are, apparently, Bears fans, Lions fans, or Packers fans.

We also asked everyone to call their shots for the Vikings’ game against the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 1, and it seems that there are plenty of us who think the team will start the year with a W.

A full 91% of the people that responded to our poll are projecting a purple victory in Week 1, with 54% of our respondents believing that they will. . .get this. . .win comfortably. By a touchdown or more, even. This team doesn’t win games by more than a touchdown, do they?

There are 37% of those who responded that think the Vikings will win a close one, while there were 9% of the people who responded that think the Fightin’ Baker Mayfields are going to give the Vikings a loss to begin the year. I certainly hope that doesn’t happen, obviously.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. We’ll continue to have more of these with the regular season right around the corner, and we hope you’ll participate in the polls and discuss all of the questions we throw your way!

