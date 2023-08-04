Vikings lose James Lynch for season with torn ACL

The primary goal of any NFL team in the preseason is to make it through to the regular season without any significant injuries. During their practice on Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings saw one of their players have their season end before it even really got started.

#Vikings DT James Lynch tore his ACL in practice Thursday and will undergo season-ending surgery, per source.



A fourth-round pick in 2020, Lynch has played in 37 games over three seasons in Minnesota. He’ll have time to get healthy before hitting free agency in March. pic.twitter.com/0RJ6AFlSqv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 4, 2023

Defensive lineman James Lynch suffered a torn ACL in the team’s practice on Thursday and will undergo surgery, putting him out for the entirety of the 2023 season.

A fourth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor, Lynch had worked himself into being a part of the team’s defensive line rotation over the past few seasons. He appeared in 15 games last season with two starts, and has played in 37 games over the course of his three seasons in Minnesota.

Lynch is in the final year of his rookie contract so, as Tom Pelissero’s tweet points out, he’s going to have time to get himself healthy before he hits the free agent market this offseason.

When we learn what the Vikings are going to do with James Lynch’s roster spot after they put him on IR, we will pass that news along. Here’s hoping that the surgery on his ACL is successful and he has a full, speedy recovery.