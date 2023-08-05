Andre Carter II passes physical, joins Vikings practice

One of the players that a lot of us are looking forward to getting an opportunity to watch made a significant step for the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The team has announced that edge defender Andre Carter II has officially passed his physical and will be joining the rest of his teammates in practice.

Carter was given one of the biggest contracts ever given to an undrafted free agent after he went through Draft weekend without hearing his name called. He had been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List by the Vikings prior to the start of Training Camp, but has gotten himself well to the point where he can join his teammates rather than simply having to do work on the side.

The only player on the Vikings’ roster that is not on the active roster at this point is offensive lineman Chris Reed, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury List at the same time that Carter went on PUP.