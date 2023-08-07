 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 August 2023

Welcome to Football Week!

By Chris_Martens
NFL: JUL 31 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Looking at the Vikings kicking competition

Andre Carter II passes physical, joins Vikings practice

Vikings Injury Status Update

Vikings Sign WR N’Keal Harry

Other Vikings News…

Vikings Sign Receiver Jacob Copeland

Examining a significant change in the Vikings’ approach to training camp

