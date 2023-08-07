Vikings sign WR Jacob Copeland, waive WR Cephus Johnson

On Monday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced a roster move that saw them move on from one undrafted free agent wide receiver to another one.

The team has announced the signing of wide receiver Jacob Copeland. In order to make room for Copeland on the roster, the team has waived wide receiver Cephus Johnson.

Copeland spent most of his college career at the University of Florida before transferring to Maryland for his final season. He went undrafted this past April and wound up signing with the Tennessee Titans, who waived him last week. He caught 422 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Terrapins this past season.

Johnson, a former college quarterback who had switched to wide receiver for his transition to the NFL, had some intrigue as a bigger receiver, measuring in at 6’5” and about 220 pounds. However, the Vikings had apparently seen enough in the early stages of practices to decide they wanted to move on.

We’ll see how much prep time Copeland can get before Thursday’s preseason opener in Seattle. He’s going to have an uphill climb to get himself a spot on the practice squad, but at least he’s getting an opportunity.