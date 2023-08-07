Justin Jefferson Selected Second-Best Player in the NFL by his Peers

Justin Jefferson continues to garner the NFL’s top accolades. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year earlier this year, then got the much sought after 99 rating on Madden, given to the best of the best.

His most recent accomplishment was just announced: #2 on the NFL Top 100 Players list- selected by the players themselves. No wide receiver has ever been named the #1 player on that list before, and only two wide receivers have ever ranked as high as #2: Calvin Johnson and Antonio Brown. JJ was ranked #17 last year and #53 in 2021.

The honor is well deserved.

Justin Jefferson has the most receiving yards and receptions among any player in NFL history over the first three years of their career.

Last season, he led the league in receptions and receiving yards, becoming the youngest receiver in NFL history to do so. He also broke the team record for both stats in a single season, held by Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

Jefferson was also one of only two players last season to be named a unanimous first-team All-Pro by the 50 All-Pro selectors. Jefferson also has two second-team All-Pro selections, and three Pro-Bowl honors. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020, in which he broke the record for receiving yards by a rookie.

In a franchise that has been blessed with a number of top receivers over the years, including Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Justin Jefferson may well be on his way to being the best to ever play for this franchise. And if he can keep it up for as long as Jerry Rice, maybe one of the best players at any position in league history. That’s a lot to say for someone only 24 years old and with just three seasons in the league. But there’s no doubt JJ is on that path. The only question is how long he will stay on it.