Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks preseason: Television, radio, streaming and more

Well, ladies and gentlemen, in just about 24 hours we will once again be blessed with Minnesota Vikings football. Sure, the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks doesn’t actually mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but it tells us that football is back and that, as of tomorrow, we will be exactly one month away from the games that do mean something for the 2023 NFL season.

So, let’s see if yours truly can remember how to bring you all of the information about how you can follow along with the game. Pretty sure I know how to work this thing.

Television Info

Because this game is happening out on the West Coast, kickoff is going to be a bit on the late side, with things getting underway at 9:00 PM Central time. The game is going to be broadcast nationwide on the NFL Network, but if you’re in one of the areas listed below you’ll be getting the game on the local affiliate listed, with play-by-play provided by Paul Allen and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network:

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis, MN)

WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth, MN)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester, MN)

KEYC (CBS/12 - Mankato, MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo, ND) [full game on Antenna TV 15.2, JIP on FOX after soccer]

KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck, ND) [JIP after soccer]

KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot, ND) [JIP after soccer]

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids, IA)

KCCI (CBS/8 - Des Moines, IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse, WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire, WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha, NE)

Also, if you are in one of the following areas, the game will be shown on these channels with play-by-play provided by the Seahawks team of Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett (not the former Viking):

KING (NBC/5 - Seattle, WA)

KPTV (FOX/12 - Portland, OR)

KAYU (FOX/28 - Spokane, WA)

KCYU (FOX/41 - Yakima, WA)

KFFX (FOX/11 - Tri-Cities, WA)

KEVU (My/23 - Eugene, OR)

KTVZ (NBC/21 - Bend, OR)

KIVI (ABC/6 - Boise, ID)

KSAW (ABC/51 - Twin Falls, ID)

KPVI (NBC/6 - Pocatello, ID)

KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage, AK)

KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks, AK)

KJUD (ABC/8 - Juneau, AK)

KFVE (5 - Honolulu, HI)

CTV2 (Victoria, BC)

Thanks to 506 Sports for the above lists.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. However, check to be sure because the preseason games are a bit more iffy than regular season contests, obviously.

If you have satellite radio, you’ll be able to get the Vikings Radio Network feed on SiriusXM Channel 380. You can also get the Seahawks feed on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88, but. . .why?

Referee Info

The folks from Football Zebras don’t have the referee assignments for the Vikings/Seahawks game posted. Once they get them posted, we’ll update that here. It’s worth noting that the crews that work the preseason games are different from their assignments in the regular season.

Weather Info

According to our friends from WeatherNation, it should be a pretty nice night for football in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures at kickoff will be right around 70 degrees and cooling slightly as the game goes on, with a slight breeze out of the north.

Betting Info

Should you feel so inclined, the DraftKings Sportsbook has installed the Seahawks as a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 35.5 points. Doesn’t sound like we’re expecting a high-scoring game on Thursday night.

Streaming Info

If you’re in the local area, I believe that you can use the NFL+ app to stream this contest. I haven’t used the app personally yet so I’m not 100% sure how it works. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to make use of some sort of streaming service that has the NFL Network in its library, such as FuboTV.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I’ve said for years: don’t. Or, at the very least, don’t be pushing them here. That’s the fast track to a ban.

That should be everything that you need in order to follow along with all of the action from Seattle that will be kicking off less than 24 hours from now. We’ll have Open Threads for those of you that will be staying up late to watch the game and a recap of how everything went afterward. We hope to see you here!