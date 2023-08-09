Your complete Minnesota Vikings 90-man roster

With the 2023 preseason opener right around 24 hours away, we wanted to make sure you know who everyone wearing purple is when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow night. So, below is the entire 90-man roster, with positions based on what is shown on the Vikings’ official website.
Offense (43)
Quarterback (3)
- #8 Kirk Cousins
- #12 Nick Mullens
- #16 Jaren Hall
Running Back (5)
- #2 Alexander Mattison
- #26 Kene Nwangwu
- #32 Ty Chandler
- #37 DeWayne McBride
- #41 Abram Smith
Fullback (1)
- #30 C.J. Ham
Wide Receiver (13)
- #3 Jordan Addison
- #5 Jalen Reagor
- #9 Trishton Jackson
- #13 Blake Proehl
- #15 Lucky Jackson
- #17 K.J. Osborn
- #18 Justin Jefferson
- #19 Brandon Powell
- #28 Jacob Copeland
- #82 Garrett Maag
- #83 Jalen Nailor
- #85 N’Keal Harry
- #89 Thayer Thomas
Tight End (6)
- #34 Nick Muse
- #48 Colin Thompson
- #49 Ben Sims
- #84 Josh Oliver
- #86 Johnny Mundt
- #87 T.J. Hockenson
Center (2)
- #56 Garrett Bradbury
- #60 Josh Sokol
Guard (4)
- #67 Ed Ingram
- #68 Jack Snyder
- #72 Ezra Cleveland
- #74 Olisaemeka Udoh
Guard/Center (1)
- #65 Austin Schlottmann
Offensive Tackle (6)
- #61 Christian DiLauro
- #64 Blake Brandel
- #71 Christian Darrisaw
- #75 Brian O’Neill
- #76 Jarrid Williams
- #79 Vederian Lowe
Offensive Line (2)
- #63 Jacky Chen
- #66 Alan Ali
Defense (43)
Defensive Line (11)
- #50 T.J. Smith
- #52 Sheldon Day
- #69 Calvin Avery
- #73 Junior Aho (roster exemption for International Player Pathway program)
- #78 Jaquelin Roy
- #90 Esezi Otomewo
- #93 Jonathan Bullard
- #94 Dean Lowry
- #95 Khyiris Tonga
- #96 Ross Blacklock
- #97 Harrison Phillips
Linebacker (8)
- #33 Brian Asamoah
- #39 Abraham Beauplan
- #40 Ivan Pace Jr.
- #45 Troy Dye
- #47 William Kwenkeu
- #57 Wilson Huber
- #58 Jordan Hicks
- #59 Troy Reeder
Outside Linebacker (8)
- #0 Marcus Davenport
- #43 Luiji Vilain
- #51 Benton Whitley
- #54 Curtis Weaver
- #55 Andre Carter II
- #91 Patrick Jones
- #98 D.J. Wonnum
- #99 Danielle Hunter
Cornerback (10)
- #7 Byron Murphy Jr.
- #11 Mekhi Blackmon
- #21 Akayleb Evans
- #23 Andrew Booth Jr.
- #27 Kalon Barnes
- #29 JoeJuan Williams
- #31 Tay Gowan
- #35 C.J. Coldon Jr.
- #36 Najee Thompson
- #38 Jaylin Williams
Safety (6)
- #6 Lewis Cine
- #20 Jay Ward
- #22 Harrison Smith
- #24 Cam Bynum
- #25 Theo Jackson
- #44 Josh Metellus
Special Teams (4)
Kicker (2)
- #1 Greg Joseph
- #46 Jack Podlesny
Punter (1)
- #14 Ryan Wright
Long Snapper (1)
- #42 Andrew DePaola
Inactive Players (2)
Non-Football Injury (1)
- #62 Chris Reed
Injured Reserve (1)
- #92 James Lynch
It’s worth noting that the Vikings are actually allowed to have 91 players on their roster because of Junior Aho’s roster exemption, but currently have 90 players on the squad. At least, that’s what I counted from the team’s roster page. Reed and Lynch do not count toward the 90-man roster.
But those are all the folks you’ll be seeing when the Vikings take the field against the Seahawks tomorrow night in Seattle!
