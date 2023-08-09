Your complete Minnesota Vikings 90-man roster

With the 2023 preseason opener right around 24 hours away, we wanted to make sure you know who everyone wearing purple is when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow night. So, below is the entire 90-man roster, with positions based on what is shown on the Vikings’ official website.

Offense (43)

Quarterback (3)

#8 Kirk Cousins

#12 Nick Mullens

#16 Jaren Hall

Running Back (5)

#2 Alexander Mattison

#26 Kene Nwangwu

#32 Ty Chandler

#37 DeWayne McBride

#41 Abram Smith

Fullback (1)

#30 C.J. Ham

Wide Receiver (13)

#3 Jordan Addison

#5 Jalen Reagor

#9 Trishton Jackson

#13 Blake Proehl

#15 Lucky Jackson

#17 K.J. Osborn

#18 Justin Jefferson

#19 Brandon Powell

#28 Jacob Copeland

#82 Garrett Maag

#83 Jalen Nailor

#85 N’Keal Harry

#89 Thayer Thomas

Tight End (6)

#34 Nick Muse

#48 Colin Thompson

#49 Ben Sims

#84 Josh Oliver

#86 Johnny Mundt

#87 T.J. Hockenson

Center (2)

#56 Garrett Bradbury

#60 Josh Sokol

Guard (4)

#67 Ed Ingram

#68 Jack Snyder

#72 Ezra Cleveland

#74 Olisaemeka Udoh

Guard/Center (1)

#65 Austin Schlottmann

Offensive Tackle (6)

#61 Christian DiLauro

#64 Blake Brandel

#71 Christian Darrisaw

#75 Brian O’Neill

#76 Jarrid Williams

#79 Vederian Lowe

Offensive Line (2)

#63 Jacky Chen

#66 Alan Ali

Defense (43)

Defensive Line (11)

#50 T.J. Smith

#52 Sheldon Day

#69 Calvin Avery

#73 Junior Aho (roster exemption for International Player Pathway program)

#78 Jaquelin Roy

#90 Esezi Otomewo

#93 Jonathan Bullard

#94 Dean Lowry

#95 Khyiris Tonga

#96 Ross Blacklock

#97 Harrison Phillips

Linebacker (8)

#33 Brian Asamoah

#39 Abraham Beauplan

#40 Ivan Pace Jr.

#45 Troy Dye

#47 William Kwenkeu

#57 Wilson Huber

#58 Jordan Hicks

#59 Troy Reeder

Outside Linebacker (8)

#0 Marcus Davenport

#43 Luiji Vilain

#51 Benton Whitley

#54 Curtis Weaver

#55 Andre Carter II

#91 Patrick Jones

#98 D.J. Wonnum

#99 Danielle Hunter

Cornerback (10)

#7 Byron Murphy Jr.

#11 Mekhi Blackmon

#21 Akayleb Evans

#23 Andrew Booth Jr.

#27 Kalon Barnes

#29 JoeJuan Williams

#31 Tay Gowan

#35 C.J. Coldon Jr.

#36 Najee Thompson

#38 Jaylin Williams

Safety (6)

#6 Lewis Cine

#20 Jay Ward

#22 Harrison Smith

#24 Cam Bynum

#25 Theo Jackson

#44 Josh Metellus

Special Teams (4)

Kicker (2)

#1 Greg Joseph

#46 Jack Podlesny

Punter (1)

#14 Ryan Wright

Long Snapper (1)

#42 Andrew DePaola

Inactive Players (2)

Non-Football Injury (1)

#62 Chris Reed

Injured Reserve (1)

#92 James Lynch

It’s worth noting that the Vikings are actually allowed to have 91 players on their roster because of Junior Aho’s roster exemption, but currently have 90 players on the squad. At least, that’s what I counted from the team’s roster page. Reed and Lynch do not count toward the 90-man roster.

But those are all the folks you’ll be seeing when the Vikings take the field against the Seahawks tomorrow night in Seattle!