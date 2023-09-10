Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime in Minneapolis, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and your Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tie game, 10-10.

After the Buccaneers punted it away after failing to convert a third down, the Vikings’ offense got the ball back and put together their best drive of the game. On a 3rd-and-11 from the Tampa Bay 39-yard line, Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and hit a streaking Jordan Addison for a 39-yard touchdown! It was the second catch of the game for the rookie and his first NFL touchdown. Greg Joseph’s extra point gave the Vikings a 7-3 lead with just over eleven minutes remaining in the first half.

After yet another three-and-out from the Vikings’ defense, the Minnesota offense marched down the field again and found themselves with a first-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 6-yard line. They couldn’t punch it into the end zone, though, and settled for a 25-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to make it 10-3 with about five and a half minutes left in the half.

The Bucs finally generated some offense for themselves just after the two-minute warning, as Baker Mayfield found Mike Evans for a 28-yard touchdown to tie the score at 10 with just over a minute remaining.

It looked like the Vikings were going to take the lead back, but on a 2nd-and-1 from the Tampa 13, Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for what appeared to be a completion, and the ball was just taken away from Osborn by cornerback Christian Izien for an interception that left things tied at the half.

The Vikings have turned the ball over three times in this one, but are still in a tie game heading into the locker room, 10-10. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!