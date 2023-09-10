Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

As is our wont, we’re going to ask you to put four fingers way above your head here, as we’re moving on to the final quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 17-10.

The visiting team got the ball to start the second half and put together a long drive, marching into Minnesota territory and taking up more than half of the first quarter clock. It appeared that the Vikings had forced the Bucs to settle for a field goal, but an offside penalty on Jay Ward on the field goal attempt gave Tampa a first down and a goal-to-go situation. The Bucs took advantage, as Baker Mayfield found rookie Trey Palmer for a 7-yard score to give Tampa the lead back, 17-10.

The Vikings then answered with a long drive of their own, moving into Tampa territory and as we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings have a first-and-goal to go from the Tampa Bay 10-yard line.

The Vikings need a score here in short order, as they trail the Buccaneers going into the fourth quarter of the 2023 season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium by a score of 17-10. Can the Vikings get it done? Come join us for the conclusion of this one!