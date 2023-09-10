Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We are just about ninety minutes from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both released their inactive lists for this week’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be watching this one in street clothes, starting with the visiting team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Payne Durham

CB Derrek Pitts

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

OT Brandon Walton

OLB Markees Watts

No big surprises on the injury report for the Bucs. Both of the players that they had listed as questionable on their final injury report, DL Calijah Kancey and G Cody Mauch, are active for this one today.

Minnesota Vikings

OLB Andre Carter II

OLB Marcus Davenport

QB Jaren Hall (emergency QB)

TE Nick Muse

OL David Quessenberry

DL Jaquelin Roy

The Vikings added Davenport to the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue, and it appears that issue is going to be enough to keep him out of today’s game. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by D.J. Wonnum. Hall is the third quarterback and can only be used if both Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens are injured.

Those are your inactive lists for this one, folks. We’ll have our first Open Thread for the day popping up here shortly, as it will appear on the site at around 11:00 AM Central time.