Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We are just about ninety minutes from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both released their inactive lists for this week’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be watching this one in street clothes, starting with the visiting team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TE Payne Durham
- CB Derrek Pitts
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- OT Brandon Walton
- OLB Markees Watts
No big surprises on the injury report for the Bucs. Both of the players that they had listed as questionable on their final injury report, DL Calijah Kancey and G Cody Mauch, are active for this one today.
Minnesota Vikings
- OLB Andre Carter II
- OLB Marcus Davenport
- QB Jaren Hall (emergency QB)
- TE Nick Muse
- OL David Quessenberry
- DL Jaquelin Roy
The Vikings added Davenport to the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue, and it appears that issue is going to be enough to keep him out of today’s game. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by D.J. Wonnum. Hall is the third quarterback and can only be used if both Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens are injured.
Those are your inactive lists for this one, folks. We’ll have our first Open Thread for the day popping up here shortly, as it will appear on the site at around 11:00 AM Central time.
Loading comments...