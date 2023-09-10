Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, 2023: Week 1

The 2023 NFL season is officially upon us, and that means it’s time for those of us that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website to make our picks for all of the NFL action each and every week.

We are once again partnering with the folks at Tallysight to bring you our weekly NFL picks, and you’ll notice that we’ve added to the party this year as there are now nine of us making picks. Austin, Chris, and Tyler have joined the crew, so we’ll see how they fare compared to those of us who have been here for a while.

(We’re still waiting for Austin’s picks for Week 1. When he gets them into Tallysight, they’ll appear here, though I might not be able to update the bottom portion of this post before game time.)

Since there aren’t any previous week's picks to track to this point, that means we can go ahead and jump right into the picks for Week 1, so here they are! The lines might vary based on when each individual member puts their picks into the system, but you can always check for the latest lines and numbers with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook if you want an update.

Unanimous Picks

7-1 Picks

Minnesota Vikings over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tyler dissenting)

6-2 Picks

5-3 Picks

4-4 Picks

Those are the picks, ladies and gentlemen! Who are you rolling with this weekend?