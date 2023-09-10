WATCH: Jordan Addison’s first NFL touchdown catch

After a lackluster first quarter from the offense, the Minnesota Vikings are into the end zone, and it’s a big one from their first-round draft pick.
On a 3rd-and-11 play from the Tampa Bay 39-yard line, Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and hit a streaking Jordan Addison for a 39-yard touchdown to give the purple a 7-3 lead.
Welcome to the NFL, Jordan Addison!
Jordan Addison's first TD goes 39 yards!— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023
