Vikings’ Week 1 Loss vs Buccaneers & Preparing for Thursday Night Football Against the Eagles

Welcome to The Real Forno Show with Tyler Forness and Dave Stefano, your go-to YouTube channel for all things Vikings. In this week’s episode, we dive deep into the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Were our initial takes correct?

The Vikings made a number of mistakes in the game, which cost them 14 points on their side of the scoreboard and another four on the Buccaneers side in a 20-17 loss. Tyler analyzes the game and discusses what went wrong for the Vikings. They also examine where the blame should be placed for the team’s shortcomings.

The conversation then turns to the 2022 NFL draft class for the Vikings. Only Ed Ingram and Akayleb Evans have proven to be solid contributors at this point, which begs the question: is it finally time to hit the panic button? Tyler and Dave have an in-depth discussion on the matter and share their insights on how the Vikings can improve their draft strategy moving forward.

Looking ahead to the Vikings’ Thursday night matchup with the Eagles, the guys talk about what the team needs to do to bounce back and secure a victory. They discuss the key areas that the Vikings need to focus on, including converting drives into points, minimizing mistakes, and improving their defense.

This episode is packed with engaging and insightful analysis, as Tyler shares his opinions on the Vikings’ performance and what they need to do moving forward. Don’t miss this must-watch episode, as Tyler sums it up best, “The uphill climb starts now.” Tune in to The Real Forno Show and join the conversation today!

The latest episode of The Real Forno Show will air Monday and Wednesday nights at 6 pm central on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel. Tune in to hear our in-depth analysis of the Vikings’ performance in Week One and what we can expect from the team going forward!

FAN WITH US!!! Our guest, Judd Zulgad @jzulgad of SKOR North @SKORNorth. Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.