Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 September 2023

By Chris Martens
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Minnesota Vikings 17: Sloppy offense dooms Vikings in opener

Knee Jerk Reactions - Week 1

Bucs Upset Vikings: Game Review

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

