2023 NFL Week 2: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a tough loss in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and things certainly don’t figure to get any easier as they prepare for Week 2.

The Vikings are set to play their one Thursday night contest of the year in just a few days, as they’ll head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the defending NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are coming off of a 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1.

These two teams faced off in prime time in Week 2 last season as well, with the Vikings suffering their first loss of the 2022 campaign on Monday Night Football. Jalen Hurts lit up the Vikings’ defense and the offense never really got on track in a 24-7 loss.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite early on in this one, and it’s actually a little surprising that the line is that low, to be honest.

Kickoff for this one is slated for 7:15 PM Central on Thursday night, with the game being broadcast on Amazon Prime for much of the nation as well as local affiliate stations.