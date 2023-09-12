Homage is bringing back Vikings Starter jackets again!

Our friends at Homage are bringing back a classic look for the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Homage is bringing back the classic Starter satin jackets for all of the NFL teams, but we know that the Minnesota Vikings jacket is the only one you care about, so let’s put the picture here again for you to get a good look at it:

It’s the same button-up look with the elastic cuffs and waist that we got to know “back in the day.” They’re a really nice jacket, and with the winter months rapidly approaching. . .though you probably wouldn’t know it now. . .it will definitely keep you warm in the elements in the Great White North.

Homage is officially releasing these jackets as part of their Minnesota Vikings Collection today, so if you want one you’ll probably have to act quickly. . .they sold out pretty fast when they went on sale last year and it’s expected that they will do so again. In addition, if you purchase one of these jackets you will get an additional 20% off of any other clothing item, which is a pretty solid deal as well.

So, if you’d like to get your hands on one of these sweet Starter jackets even though Week 1 is already in the books, head on over to their site and check them out, along with the rest of the Minnesota Vikings Collection. Homage always has quality stuff, so with the season now officially underway you can get some new gameday swag or whatever else catches your eye.