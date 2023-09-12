 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 September 2023

Sarcasm helps keep you from telling people what you really think of them.

By Mark P
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings

A disappointing loss to start the season is not what many envisioned. But it is how it is supposed to be.

I am afraid for Kirk Cousins in this next game. The Eagles have Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Milton Williams. It is not going to be pretty.

KOC is going to have to scheme up something special otherwise his QB is going to take some shots.

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings News

The Minnesota Vikings restructured right tackle Brian O’Neill’s contract on the eve of the new season, creating $9.99 million in extra cap space.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...