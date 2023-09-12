Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 September 2023

A disappointing loss to start the season is not what many envisioned. But it is how it is supposed to be.
I am afraid for Kirk Cousins in this next game. The Eagles have Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Milton Williams. It is not going to be pretty.
KOC is going to have to scheme up something special otherwise his QB is going to take some shots.
Since yore last open thread ...
Other Vikings News
- Dalton Risner is Ready to Join the Vikings if They Make the Call
- Vikings restructure Brian O’Neill’s contract, creating $10M cap space
The Minnesota Vikings restructured right tackle Brian O’Neill’s contract on the eve of the new season, creating $9.99 million in extra cap space.
