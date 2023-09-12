Nincompoop of the Week: Week 1 2023

I’ve done various weekly articles in the past, but this one is always the most popular and my favorite to write. We watch grown men play a game for a lot of money. I enjoy having a little fun with those who play it poorly or just make boneheaded mistakes. That being said, here is my first Nincompoop of the Week for 2023! (NSFW language was needed)

Ed Ingram – Why is Ed a nincompoop? Just watch him play for 5 plays. Any 5 consecutive plays. He will allow a pressure, miss a block and/or just slap the fucking ball out of your QBs hands. He is the most incompetent OG in the league. The fact that he was a 2nd round pick blows my mind. The most basic stunt confuses him like Astro Physics does me. I can’t comprehend how the coaching staff and GM can see him and not even attempt to bring in an upgrade.

I see our Vikings are still struggling mightily picking up stunts. Ed Ingram just a teensy bit late here: pic.twitter.com/AeRoZVIwe3 — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) September 11, 2023

Kevin O’Connell – Why is KOC a nincompoop? The play calling was atrocious in the 2nd half. He got out schemed by Todd Bowles. Bowles is going to be fired at the end of the year. The most infuriating calls were to start the last two drives of the game (both 3 and outs). Defense gets a stop, 4th quarter, tie game, let’s throw a TE screen to the left to TJ Hockenson, who has great hands, but isn’t beating anyone. Loss of 3. Punt the ball and allow a FG. Need a drive down by 3. Let’s start the drive with a TE screen to the left to TJ Hockenson. Loss of 4. Are you fucking kidding me? Am I taking crazy pills? Surely, he thought it would catch them by surprise because no fucking idiot would call that play again. 3 and out and never got the ball back. KOC, you sir are a nincompoop.

KOCs favorite 3 and out play in the 4th quarter.

Kayvon Thibodeaux did an excellent job hustling toward TJ Hockenson on this 2nd & 14 TE screen on the three-and-out late in the 4th Quarter



Great job by the rookie pic.twitter.com/eVWUj9fEQh — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 17, 2023

Kwesi Adofo Mensah – Why is KAM a nincompoop? His first two drafts look disastrous right now. I know he inherited some bad contracts and some aging players, but his picks are not working. Cine has been injured and can’t get on the field. Booth Jr is just bad. The best rookie on the team is undrafted. Ed Ingram is the worst OG I have seen since Dru Samia. I don’t get it. Not only are the drafts bad, but he looked at the IOL and said, yup, let’s run that back again. Kirk is getting killed on every snap, the DL has no depth, and the plan seems to be complete get rid of all the talent and try to sign often injured high round picks from other teams. Marcus Davenport missing his first game is just a perfect example of this idiotic strategy. The Jalen Reagor trade was the dumbest thing ever. 2 of the 3 best players on the team have expiring contracts with void years and Justin Jefferson wants to re-sign, but they keep toying with him. It’s early and last year was a good year, but this team got worse, and it is because of the poor draft results thus far.

Jay Ward – Why is Jay Ward a nincompoop? The Bucs line up for a 31-yard FG on 4th and 2. Your primary job on a kick that short is to 1) not commit a penalty and 2) do not let them get a fake on you. Jay forgot #1. He was offsides and gave the Bucs a free first down. They used that to change the FG to a TD. The team lost by 3. Instead of trying to run out the clock on the last two drives, the offense had to try to get points. Ward is a bubble roster guy and special teams is where he needs to thrive. Not a good start for Mr. Ward.

The season isn’t over. The team isn’t all bad. However, it feels good to vent. Let is all out and tell me who your nincompoop of the week is.