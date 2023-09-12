Vikings Reacts Survey Week 2: Pointing the finger

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Week 1 in the National Football League is officially in the books, folks, and that means we’ve got another SB Nation Reacts survey for your voting and discussion pleasure that concerns our Minnesota Vikings.

Two questions in this week’s survey, with the first being our usual, standard question about how confident you are about the direction the team is heading in. I’m going to go ahead and guess that the answer from most folks is going to be on the low end of the spectrum.

Our other question has to do with a topic that has already gotten plenty of discussion around here, and that’s who or what is most responsible for the Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. I think we’ve given some pretty solid options, but if you don’t agree with the main ones there’s always the option to select “other” and tell us why you said so in the comments.

We will, hopefully, have the results of this survey ready to bring to you before Thursday night’s matchup with Philadelphia, but first we need you to cast your vote and make your voice heard in the comments. Have at it, ladies and gentlemen!